DETROIT (Hoodline) – Cheeseburgers are among America’s most popular culinary offerings. And even though delicious cheeseburgers don’t need their own day of recognition, they have one. That’s right: National Cheeseburger Day is on September 18 – just around the corner.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top options for burgers around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the city’s best cheeseburger joints. There’s no better excuse to indulge.

1. Mercury Burger Bar

PHOTO: STEVE B./ YELP

Topping the list is Mercury Burger Bar. Located at 2163 Michigan Ave. in Corktown, it’s the highest-rated spot for cheeseburgers in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 648 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, you’ll find cheeseburgers like the Blue Apple with blue cheese and applewood bacon; the Local with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, slaw, pickles and Dreamland barbecue sauce; and the N.Y., N.Y., which is topped with Grobbel corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. (See the full menu here.)

Allan D., who reviewed the burger joint on Aug. 17, wrote, “There are many excellent burger joints in metro Detroit, but this is my absolute favorite. In addition to an excellent burger, they have a great lineup of local craft beers on tap and delicious milkshakes. The interior decor gives it a classic Motor City burger joint vibe to solidify the experience.”

2. Honest John’s Bar & Grill

PHOTO: BRENDA G./ YELP

Next up is Midtown’s Honest John’s Bar & Grill, situated at 488 Selden St. With four stars out of 365 reviews on Yelp, the pub has proven to be a local favorite, offering burgers, brunch and Wednesday trivia nights.

If you’re there to grab a burger, you’ll find options like the BBQ Bacon & Cheddar with pickled onions and the Patty Melt with Swiss cheese and sautéed onions on grilled rye. The menu also includes sandwiches, chicken, seafood and breakfast fare.

Yelper Amy L. said, “I have dreams about Honest John’s burgers. I’m not going to say it’s the best burger in the world since I haven’t eaten enough burgers to decide that, but it’s definitely the best I’ve eaten so far. And the beer selection is top notch too.”

3. Royale with Cheese

Midtown’s Royale with Cheese, located at 4163 Cass Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot for burgers and hand-spun shakes four stars out of 363 reviews. With a name inspired by the 1994 Quentin Tarantino movie “Pulp Fiction,” the eatery features a mural of the main characters and other nods to the film.

When it comes to cheeseburgers, you’ll see options like the Royale (smoked brisket, corn relish, caramelized onions, avocado, smoked Gouda cheese fondue, coleslaw and Royale sauce), the Havana (turkey bacon, fried egg, cheese fondue and chipotle ketchup) and the Beirut (coleslaw, Nablus pickles, tomatoes, cheese fondue and ketchup). (See the full menu here.)

“One of the best burgers I’ve ever eaten!” wrote Kari R. on Aug. 23. “The cheese sauce is phenomenal, and the fries were to die for delicious! We tried the garlic fries and the barbecue, and they were both fantastic. Lots of unique and fun flavor combinations, not only on the burgers, but the milkshakes as well.”

4. Rusted Crow Detroit

PHOTO: NEHA P./ YELP



Rusted Crow Detroit, a pub that offers burgers and sandwiches downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 259 Yelp reviews. Head over to 78 W. Adams Ave. to try it for yourself.

Celebrate the day by grabbing a cheeseburger like the Smoked with a barbecue-rubbed patty topped with bacon, smoked Gouda and onion straws; the Pico with flash-fried avocado, pico de gallo, Flaming Hot Cheetos and queso fresco; and the PB&J with brie cheese, Brussels sprouts, peanut butter vinaigrette and fig and bacon marmalade. (See the full menu here, which also includes sandwiches, salads and more.)

Yelper Zac B. said, “Big points for the burgers; they have some pretty unique burgers that are really well done. I tried the Pico burger and that was my favorite. I also tried the Mac and Cheese burger and, again, that one was excellent.”

5. The Bronx Bar

PHOTO: ALAN C./ YELP

Finally, over in Midtown, check out The Bronx Bar, which has earned four stars out of 234 reviews on Yelp. You can find the dive bar, with a menu of burgers and sandwiches, at 4476 Second Ave.

When it comes to cheeseburgers, look for the Blackout with onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo and pickles with choice of cheese; and the Eye Contact – a turkey burger with avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, pickles and cheese. Pair your cheeseburger with some fries, onion rings or even deep-fried pickle spears.

Yelp reviewer Alan C. wrote, “They had a pretty deep food menu for a dive bar. All sorts of burgers to choose from. I ended up ordering the first one on the list, the Blackout burger. … When this burger arrived, it was gigantic. It had sort of a homemade type of bun that was fresh and interesting. The burger was good and I could barely finish it!”

