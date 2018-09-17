DETROIT (AP) – Detroit Police say the bodies of a man and have been found shot to death inside a home that had been set on fire.

The Detroit Free Press says the bodies were found early Sunday morning. Police in a report say that the man’s body was found near the front door and the woman’s body was found in an upstairs bedroom.

The names of the two victims were not released and the police department has not provided any additional details about the deaths.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

