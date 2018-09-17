DETROIT (AP) – Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell is in a Detroit-area hospital after a heart attack.

gettyimages 475583727 Former US Rep. John Dingell, 92, In Hospital After Heart Attack

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell says her husband is “alert and in good spirits, cracking jokes as usual.” She says the 92-year-old had a heart attack early Monday.

Debbie Dingell says: “We’ll know more later.”

John Dingell, a Democrat, was in office for nearly 60 years and still remains the longest-serving member of the House or Senate in U.S. history. He didn’t run for re-election in 2014, the same year that his wife was elected to his 12th District seat in southeastern Michigan.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

