DIVISION 1
- Detroit Cass Tech (4-0) beat Detroit East English 56-0.
- Belleville (4-0) beat Westland John Glenn 26-21.
- Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4-0) beat Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 42-6.
- Clarkston (4-0) beat Rochester Adams 30-8.
- Holland West Ottawa (3-1) lost to East Kentwood 56-7.
- Detroit Catholic Central (3-1) beat Detroit U-D Jesuit 42-7.
- West Bloomfield (3-1) beat Bloomfield Hills 50-7.
- Hudsonville (4-0) beat Caledonia 31-17.
- Grand Blanc (4-0) beat Flint Carman-Ainsworth 42-14.
- Macomb Dakota (4-0) beat Sterling Heights Stevenson 58-14.
DIVISION 2
- Detroit King (3-1) beat Detroit Central 55-7.
- Oak Park (4-0) beat Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 41-14.
- Muskegon Mona Shores (4-0) beat Rockford 33-14.
- Warren De La Salle (3-1) beat Birmingham Brother Rice 13-0.
- Birmingham Brother Rice (3-1) lost to Warren De La Salle 13-0.
- Traverse City Central (3-1) lost to Traverse City West 21-14.
- Waterford Mott (3-1) lost to Walled Lake Western 52-13.
- Walled Lake Western (3-1) beat Waterford Mott 52-13.
- Flint Carman-Ainsworth (2-2) lost to Grand Blanc 42-14.
- Livonia Churchill (2-2) lost to Dearborn Fordson 36-35.
DIVISION 3
- Muskegon (4-0) beat Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 72-14.
- (tie) DeWitt (4-0) beat Holt 49-7.
- East Lansing (4-0) beat Portage Northern 30-20.
- Farmington Hills Harrison (3-1) beat Troy 39-10.
- Mount Pleasant (4-0) beat Bay City Central 46-7.
- Ortonville Brandon (3-1) lost to Flushing 59-39.
- (tie) River Rouge (3-1) beat Hamtramck 73-0.
- Grand Rapids Christian (3-1) beat Grand Rapids West Catholic 30-14.
- Haslett (4-0) beat Fowlerville 41-13.
- Spring Lake (4-0) beat Coopersville 38-8.
DIVISION 4
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3-1) beat Sparta 35-0.
- Edwardsburg (4-0) beat Dowagiac Union 51-7.
- Williamston (3-1) lost to St. Johns 34-20.
- Harper Woods (3-1) lost to Warren Michigan Collegiate 34-33.
- Three Rivers (4-0) beat Otsego 30-0.
- Alma (4-0) beat Standish-Sterling 33-7.
- Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (3-1) lost to Goodrich 34-17.
- Milan (3-1) lost to Riverview 38-20.
- Hudsonville Unity Christian (4-0) beat Holland 31-22.
- Croswell-Lexington (3-1) lost to Richmond 49-17.
DIVISION 5
- Saginaw Swan Valley (4-0) beat Midland Bullock Creek 41-7.
- Muskegon Oakridge (4-0) beat Whitehall 42-14.
- Lansing Catholic (4-0) beat Ionia 47-21.
- Portland (4-0) beat Charlotte 27-0.
- Reed City (4-0) beat Howard City Tri-County 57-6.
- Marine City (3-1) lost to Madison Heights Madison 21-15.
- Kalamazoo United (4-0) beat Parchment 64-14.
- (tie) Birch Run (3-1) lost to Frankenmuth 28-0.
- Olivet (4-0) beat Leslie 55-14.
- (tie) Kingsley (3-1) lost to Traverse City St. Francis 43-8.
DIVISION 6
- Jackson Lumen Christi (4-0) beat Jackson Northwest 51-13.
- Traverse City St. Francis (4-0) beat Kingsley 43-8.
- Warren Michigan Collegiate (4-0) beat Harper Woods 34-33.
- Brooklyn Columbia Central (3-1) lost to Blissfield 34-28.
- Lake City (4-0) beat Manton 21-7.
- Ithaca (3-1) beat Pinconning 42-0.
- Constantine (4-0) beat Buchanan 52-0.
- Grass Lake (4-0) beat Hanover-Horton 34-7.
- Kent City (4-0) beat Lakeview 43-6.
- (tie) Calumet (4-0) beat West Iron County 43-6.
DIVISION 7
- Pewamo-Westphalia (4-0) beat Fulton-Middleton 57-0.
- New Lothrop (4-0) beat Montrose 51-12.
- Saugatuck (3-1) lost to Schoolcraft 49-48.
- Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4-0) beat Whitmore Lake 65-0.
- Madison Heights Madison (4-0) beat Marine City 21-15.
- Ishpeming (4-0) beat Ishpeming Westwood 44-36.
- Reading (4-0) beat Quincy 49-13.
- Detroit Loyola (2-2) lost to Detroit Country Day 28-12.
- West Iron County (3-1) lost to Calumet 43-6.
- Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (3-1) lost to Cass City 36-12.
DIVISION 8
- Pittsford (4-0) beat Waterford Our Lady 44-6.
- Breckenridge (4-0) beat Coleman 61-0.
- Saginaw Nouvel (2-2) lost to Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 35-13.
- Adrian Lenawee Christian (4-0) beat Detroit Edison 16-0.
- Mendon (3-1) beat Bangor 62-0.
- Rogers City (4-0) beat Mancelona 42-20.
- (tie) Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (4-0) beat Saginaw Nouvel 35-13.
- Clarkston Everest Collegiate (4-0) beat Madison Heights Bishop Foley 47-14.
- Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (4-0) beat Lutheran Westland 59-7.
- St. Ignace LaSalle (2-2) lost to Johannesburg-Lewiston 34-22.
- (tie) Johannesburg-Lewiston (3-1) beat St. Ignace LaSalle 34-22.
DIVISION 8 Player
- Pickford (4-0) beat Rapid River 58-12.
- Stephenson (3-1) lost to Crystal Falls Forest Park 48-40.
- Onekama (4-0) beat Fife Lake Forest Area 54-0.
- Battle Creek St Philip (3-1) lost to Colon 43-12.
- Colon (4-0) beat Battle Creek St. Philip 43-12.
