DIVISION 1

  1. Detroit Cass Tech (4-0) beat Detroit East English 56-0.
  2. Belleville (4-0) beat Westland John Glenn 26-21.
  3. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4-0) beat Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 42-6.
  4. Clarkston (4-0) beat Rochester Adams 30-8.
  5. Holland West Ottawa (3-1) lost to East Kentwood 56-7.
  6. Detroit Catholic Central (3-1) beat Detroit U-D Jesuit 42-7.
  7. West Bloomfield (3-1) beat Bloomfield Hills 50-7.
  8. Hudsonville (4-0) beat Caledonia 31-17.
  9. Grand Blanc (4-0) beat Flint Carman-Ainsworth 42-14.
  10. Macomb Dakota (4-0) beat Sterling Heights Stevenson 58-14.

DIVISION 2

  1. Detroit King (3-1) beat Detroit Central 55-7.
  2. Oak Park (4-0) beat Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 41-14.
  3. Muskegon Mona Shores (4-0) beat Rockford 33-14.
  4. Warren De La Salle (3-1) beat Birmingham Brother Rice 13-0.
  5. Birmingham Brother Rice (3-1) lost to Warren De La Salle 13-0.
  6. Traverse City Central (3-1) lost to Traverse City West 21-14.
  7. Waterford Mott (3-1) lost to Walled Lake Western 52-13.
  8. Walled Lake Western (3-1) beat Waterford Mott 52-13.
  9. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (2-2) lost to Grand Blanc 42-14.
  10. Livonia Churchill (2-2) lost to Dearborn Fordson 36-35.

DIVISION 3

  1. Muskegon (4-0) beat Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 72-14.
  2. (tie) DeWitt (4-0) beat Holt 49-7.
  3. East Lansing (4-0) beat Portage Northern 30-20.
  4. Farmington Hills Harrison (3-1) beat Troy 39-10.
  5. Mount Pleasant (4-0) beat Bay City Central 46-7.
  6. Ortonville Brandon (3-1) lost to Flushing 59-39.
  7. (tie) River Rouge (3-1) beat Hamtramck 73-0.
  8. Grand Rapids Christian (3-1) beat Grand Rapids West Catholic 30-14.
  9. Haslett (4-0) beat Fowlerville 41-13.
  10. Spring Lake (4-0) beat Coopersville 38-8.

DIVISION 4

  1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3-1) beat Sparta 35-0.
  2. Edwardsburg (4-0) beat Dowagiac Union 51-7.
  3. Williamston (3-1) lost to St. Johns 34-20.
  4. Harper Woods (3-1) lost to Warren Michigan Collegiate 34-33.
  5. Three Rivers (4-0) beat Otsego 30-0.
  6. Alma (4-0) beat Standish-Sterling 33-7.
  7. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (3-1) lost to Goodrich 34-17.
  8. Milan (3-1) lost to Riverview 38-20.
  9. Hudsonville Unity Christian (4-0) beat Holland 31-22.
  10. Croswell-Lexington (3-1) lost to Richmond 49-17.

DIVISION 5

  1. Saginaw Swan Valley (4-0) beat Midland Bullock Creek 41-7.
  2. Muskegon Oakridge (4-0) beat Whitehall 42-14.
  3. Lansing Catholic (4-0) beat Ionia 47-21.
  4. Portland (4-0) beat Charlotte 27-0.
  5. Reed City (4-0) beat Howard City Tri-County 57-6.
  6. Marine City (3-1) lost to Madison Heights Madison 21-15.
  7. Kalamazoo United (4-0) beat Parchment 64-14.
  8. (tie) Birch Run (3-1) lost to Frankenmuth 28-0.
  9. Olivet (4-0) beat Leslie 55-14.
  10. (tie) Kingsley (3-1) lost to Traverse City St. Francis 43-8.

DIVISION 6

  1. Jackson Lumen Christi (4-0) beat Jackson Northwest 51-13.
  2. Traverse City St. Francis (4-0) beat Kingsley 43-8.
  3. Warren Michigan Collegiate (4-0) beat Harper Woods 34-33.
  4. Brooklyn Columbia Central (3-1) lost to Blissfield 34-28.
  5. Lake City (4-0) beat Manton 21-7.
  6. Ithaca (3-1) beat Pinconning 42-0.
  7. Constantine (4-0) beat Buchanan 52-0.
  8. Grass Lake (4-0) beat Hanover-Horton 34-7.
  9. Kent City (4-0) beat Lakeview 43-6.
  10. (tie) Calumet (4-0) beat West Iron County 43-6.

DIVISION 7

  1. Pewamo-Westphalia (4-0) beat Fulton-Middleton 57-0.
  2. New Lothrop (4-0) beat Montrose 51-12.
  3. Saugatuck (3-1) lost to Schoolcraft 49-48.
  4. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4-0) beat Whitmore Lake 65-0.
  5. Madison Heights Madison (4-0) beat Marine City 21-15.
  6. Ishpeming (4-0) beat Ishpeming Westwood 44-36.
  7. Reading (4-0) beat Quincy 49-13.
  8. Detroit Loyola (2-2) lost to Detroit Country Day 28-12.
  9. West Iron County (3-1) lost to Calumet 43-6.
  10. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (3-1) lost to Cass City 36-12.

DIVISION 8

  1. Pittsford (4-0) beat Waterford Our Lady 44-6.
  2. Breckenridge (4-0) beat Coleman 61-0.
  3. Saginaw Nouvel (2-2) lost to Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 35-13.
  4. Adrian Lenawee Christian (4-0) beat Detroit Edison 16-0.
  5. Mendon (3-1) beat Bangor 62-0.
  6. Rogers City (4-0) beat Mancelona 42-20.
  7. (tie) Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (4-0) beat Saginaw Nouvel 35-13.
  8. Clarkston Everest Collegiate (4-0) beat Madison Heights Bishop Foley 47-14.
  9. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (4-0) beat Lutheran Westland 59-7.
  10. St. Ignace LaSalle (2-2) lost to Johannesburg-Lewiston 34-22.
  11. (tie) Johannesburg-Lewiston (3-1) beat St. Ignace LaSalle 34-22.

DIVISION 8 Player

  1. Pickford (4-0) beat Rapid River 58-12.
  2. Stephenson (3-1) lost to Crystal Falls Forest Park 48-40.
  3. Onekama (4-0) beat Fife Lake Forest Area 54-0.
  4. Battle Creek St Philip (3-1) lost to Colon 43-12.
  5. Colon (4-0) beat Battle Creek St. Philip 43-12.

