  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, detroit, hunger

DETROIT (AP) — About 800 families in Detroit will receive food and other items as part of an annual anti-hunger program.

PepsiCo and Feed the Children are providing the food Wednesday that will supplement a family’s meals for a week.

The items will be distributed by volunteers at a Detroit church. Each family will receive one 25-pound  box of nonperishable food items, a 10-pound box of personal-care items and other products.

Similar efforts have been held in other U.S. cities.

Feed the Children provides food, education, essentials and disaster response in the U.S. and 10 other countries. The charity operates distribution centers in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s