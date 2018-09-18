DETROIT (AP) — About 800 families in Detroit will receive food and other items as part of an annual anti-hunger program.

PepsiCo and Feed the Children are providing the food Wednesday that will supplement a family’s meals for a week.

The items will be distributed by volunteers at a Detroit church. Each family will receive one 25-pound box of nonperishable food items, a 10-pound box of personal-care items and other products.

Similar efforts have been held in other U.S. cities.

Feed the Children provides food, education, essentials and disaster response in the U.S. and 10 other countries. The charity operates distribution centers in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

