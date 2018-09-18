(CNN) — There was something old, something new, something borrowed and a few losers blue at Monday’s Emmy Awards.

Television’s biggest night offered familiar faces, several wins by newcomers and even a marriage proposal.

Drama series “Game of Thrones” was back with a vengeance, winning the night’s top prize for outstanding drama series.

It was a good night to be a freshman, at least in the comedy categories as several early awards were won by new shows.

Henry Winkler and Bill Hader won for outstanding supporting actor and outstanding lead actor in a comedy series respectively for HBO new series “Barry.”

Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earned an outstanding lead actress in a comedy series win for star Rachel Brosnahan and the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series trophy for Alex Borstein.

Brosnahan used her acceptance speech to urge people to vote.

“One of the things I love most about this show is it’s about a woman who’s finding her voice anew,” she said. “It’s something that’s happening all over the country right now. One of the ways you can [find your voice] is to vote. If you haven’t already registered, do it on your cellphone right now.”

The series also won outstanding comedy series and back-to-back trophies for Amy Sherman-Palladino, who took home wins for both outstanding writer and director for a comedy series.

“My panic room is going to be so pretty,” she joked.

Familiar favorite “Saturday Night Live” won for outstanding variety sketch series. With 82 nominations, show creator Lorne Michaels is the most-nominated individual in the history of the Emmys.

“In 1975 when we started, there were a lot of articles for most of that decade about how the networks wouldn’t be here much longer,” Michaels said. “And here we are, it’s 2018 and we’re the Emmys and we’re on NBC.”

Matthew Rhys of “The Americans” won outstanding lead actor in a drama series, and Claire Foy won outstanding lead actress in a drama for “The Crown.”

With its whopping 112 nominations, there were lots of eyes on “The Crown’s” home, streaming giant Netflix.

Emmys co-host Michael Che got in a zinger talking about all the money Netflix has been spending on new projects and deals.

“Netflix is like that Instagram model who’s always in Dubai,” he said. “It’s like ‘what do you really do?'”

‘Teddy Perkins’ From ‘Atlanta’ At The Emmys Confuses Fans

There was a joke at Monday night’s Emmy Awards that you only would have been in on if you are an “Atlanta” fan.

Teddy Perkins, the Michael Jackson-esque character played by star Donald Glover on the FX comedy last season, was in the audience at the ceremony, much to the delight of fans.

But there was also some confusion.

Here’s the backstory: Glover portrayed the eccentric Perkins, in white face with a high voice, during the sixth episode of the series, sparking buzz among viewers because the dramatic nature of it was a total departure from the show’s usual vibe.

Glover was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, and there was some stir on social media when the Perkins character was spotted in a cut-away shot while the category was being announced.

Perkins even hugged the winner, Bill Hader, as he headed to the stage to collect the award for his performance in “Barry.”

Glenn Weiss Wins Best Emmy Moment With Live Proposal

We did not see it coming and it was beautiful.

Director Glenn Weiss took the stage to accept the Emmy Award for his work calling the shots at The Academy Awards and used the moment to propose to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

“Jan, you are the sunshine in my life,” he said. “And mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.”

The crowd erupted into cheers and Svendsen looked stunned. She made her way on to the stage, where Weiss got on one knee and gave her his mother’s ring.

“I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above,” he said. “Will you marry me?”

In case you were wondering, she said yes.

Leslie Jones’ caught-on-camera reaction pretty much summed up how everyone in the audience — many seen wiping away tears — seemed to feel about the moment.

Jones even took to Twitter after to say, “The man that’s going to be with me is going to propose to me on the Emmys.”

If there was an Emmy for best show moment, Weiss would win that too.

