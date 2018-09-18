SOUTHEASTERN MICHIGAN — As Hurricane Florence floods the Carolinas, storm clouds are moving north and headed to our region this week. Expect chances of isolated storms starting Monday and scattered throughout the week, along with warm, muggy temperatures.

Here’s a look at the full forecast:

Monday

Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Isolated storms possible.

Monday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday night

A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

