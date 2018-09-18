LANSING — Michigan authorities have conducted a massive child support sweep, arresting dozens of men and women that owed a total of more than $1 million in back child support to almost 100 different children.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Friday that 64 individuals were arrested after a multi-county child support sweep led by the Department of Attorney General’s new Child, Elder & Family Financial Crimes Division.

“Thousands of Michigan children go without food, clothing or housing every day because their parent refuses to help provide for them,” said Schuette. “My team and law enforcement across the state make every effort to collect money for children before we make an arrest. These people can pay but have decided they won’t pay. We have one goal: make life better for Michigan kids by getting them the money they need to grow up to be healthy and happy.”

Those arrested owe a combined total of $1,080,768.03 in back child support to 94 children The total from the sweep amounts to approximately $12,000 per child. The sweep targeted individuals who owed past due child support, and had the means to pay, but had refused to do so.

In addition to failure to pay child support, a number of individuals arrested had previous convictions for crimes such as domestic violence, criminal sexual conduct, child abuse/neglect, or other felonies.

A total of 55 individuals were arrested on Michigan Attorney General, felony child support warrants. Another five individuals were arrested on local child support, misdemeanor bench warrants. An additional four individuals were arrested on teletype warnings sent to out-of-state police agencies for warrant pickups.

Click here to continue.