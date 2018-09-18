DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration is being accused of withholding records about abuse allegations at a Detroit home for boys.

Michigan Protection and Advocacy Service, known as MPAS, filed a lawsuit Monday against the Department of Health and Human Services. The independent group is empowered under state and federal law to protect the rights of the developmentally disabled.

MPAS says it regularly gets records when investigating complaints, and it wants to know more about the Paul Martin Home for Boys. The home contracts with the state to take care of boys who have been removed from their homes.

Martin Home director Georgene Thornton says she runs a “safe place.” Health and Human Services spokesman Bob Wheaton declined to say why records are being withheld.

State auditors recently gave an awful review to the department’s Children’s Protective Services.

