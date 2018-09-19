DEARBORN— Metro Detroit has a new, state-of-the-art animal shelter bringing together families and their new furry loved ones in special ways. The shelter is more than a decade in the making around Dearborn and opened to the community Tuesday, with dozens of cats and kittens, dogs and puppies living in new “suites” and “lofts” while awaiting adoption through Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

The inspiration behind the new shelter

The new facility, located at 16121 Reckinger Road (near the Henry Ford Centennial Library), was unveiled Tuesday morning with a name reveal after a prominent animal welfare advocate in the community. Phase one of the Maryann Wright Animal Adoption & Education Center includes the adoption facility with larger cases, community spaces for animals to play with others of their kind, and meet-and-greet rooms for people to see if they are a match with the animal they fall in love with at the shelter.

The AAEC replaces the adoption function of the Dearborn Animal Shelter, the 30-year-old facility on Greenfield Road, which will now be used just as administrative offices. Phase two of the AAEC will move administration, an education center and other new offerings onto the campus on Reckinger Road.

The land for this facility was donated by the city of Dearborn and more than $5 million was raised in the community to fund the opening. The 10,000-square-foot adoption facility has 23 doggie dorps, 12 lapdog lofts, 12 puppy lofts, 8 kitten suites and 48 cat suites.

Photos by Jessica Strachan

Click here to continue.