CLINTON TOWNSHIP

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (AP) — A 33-acre nature center north of Detroit is being rededicated to mark a new partnership between Macomb County and Clinton Township.

The county’s Public Works office says the ceremony is scheduled Wednesday at the James B. and Ann V. Nicholson Nature Center and Floodplain Conservation Easement in Clinton Township.

The township will provide routine maintenance on the county-owned nature center that was created in 2009. The property is expected to remain mostly undeveloped. It is home to a variety of trees and birds, and fox, heron, coyotes and raccoons.

The north branch of the Clinton River and several walking trails run through the property.

Officials hope the partnership will make residents more aware of the nature center.

