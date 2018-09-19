DETROIT (AP) — The Land Bank Authority in Detroit has sold its 10,000th vacant side lot as part of an effort to beautify city neighborhoods and reduce blight.

The authority says its side lot program was started in 2014 and also brings in about $500,000 in annual property taxes to the city.

Lots are sold for $100 to adjacent property owners who are up-to-date on their property taxes. Some residents have transformed lots they’ve bought into flower and vegetable gardens, playgrounds and neighborhood gathering places.

Many lots are left vacant after homes are demolished. They often become overgrown with weeds and used as sites for illegal trash dumping.

The land bank also manages vacant city-owned houses.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.