It’s once again time to get yourself and your family vaccinated against the flu. As the 2018-19 flu season approaches, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has started reminding the public to get flu shots.

The CDC’s recommendations state that everyone six months or older should get a flu vaccine annually. The CDC said the vaccine is needed every flu season for the following reasons:

The body’s immune response from vaccination declines over time Flu viruses are constantly changing

The vaccine takes about two weeks to go into effect. The flu shot can keep people from getting sick with the flu and it is shown to reduce the severity of illness in those who get vaccinated but still get sick. For children, the CDC says the vaccine can be life-saving and reduces the risk for hospitalization.

