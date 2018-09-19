  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT — Detroit police are looking for a man they say is wanted in connection to three criminal sexual conduct incidents and one attempted sexual assault, according to reports.

Investigators believe this suspect is also connected to at least three sexual assaults that occurred on the city’s west side March 29, July 15, and Aug. 30 of this year.

The ages of the victims are 22, 25 and 28, and at least two of them had contact with the suspect on a social media dating site, according to reports.

