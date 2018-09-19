KALAMAZOO (AP) — Police have made several arrests while clearing out a homeless camp in southwestern Michigan that’s been a focus of protests seeking better resources for homeless people.

The city of Kalamazoo had set a Tuesday evening deadline for people to leave Bronson Park and police arrived Wednesday morning, about 12 hours after the deadline passed, to clear out the camp. Police dismantled tents and several protesters who refused to leave were taken into custody.

Homelessness has been in the spotlight in Kalamazoo in recent weeks since a proposal to crack down on sleeping and camping in city parks drew criticism. Protesters have been demonstrating in Bronson Park since last month, calling for more housing options and social services.

Two people were injured in an attack at the park earlier this month.

