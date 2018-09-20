MUNISING (AP) — A California woman has died after falling 200 feet at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The National Park Service says the 32-year-old woman fell Wednesday at Chapel Beach. Her name wasn’t immediately released. Pictured Rocks is a long, narrow park with 15 miles of cliffs along Lake Superior.

Chief ranger Joe Hughes tells the Marquette Mining Journal that authorities are trying to determine if the woman was alone when the fall occurred.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.