  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, detroit, detroit public schools, water

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Public Schools says elevated levels of lead or copper have been found in water fixtures at 57 of 86 schools tested so far.

The district announced the latest test results Wednesday. They showed 33 of the 52 schools tested have elevated levels of copper and/or lead. It says it is still awaiting test results for 27 schools.

It says students and staff will continue drinking from water coolers.

District officials have decided no students at Detroit’s 106 public schools should be subjected to drinking mains water until a solution can be found and the water declared safe. School officials believe old fixtures, not the water source, may be to blame.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s