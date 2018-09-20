  • CBS 62 Live Video

(CBS Detroit) – Oakland Community College Chancellor Peter Provenzo Jr. is helping the school step up its mission of making sure students are better prepared for jobs of today and tomorrow.

Appointed as president in January, Provenzo, who is being officially inaugurated this coming week, appeared on CBS 62 ’“Michigan Matters” and talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about working with other universities and employers in the region to help make it happen.

Then, Gail Gibson, Ph.D., Director, Kessler Presidential Scholars Program and, Reginald Hammond Jr., Assistant Director, Kessler Presidential Scholars Program, who both work for UM’s College of LSA, discussed how they are helping young people become the first in their family to attend college.

Then, Albert Scaglione, founder, and CEO of Park West Gallery talks with Cain about how technology is changing the art buying process and what’s ahead.

He also highlights how some of their artwork is on display at Bacco’s Ristorante in Southfield and The Henry in Dearborn.

Finally, Erin Falker, Curator and Creative Director of the Carr Center in Detroit, discusses a new mentoring program launched to help budding artists of color. They are currently accepting applications.

