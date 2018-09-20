If you’re looking for a fun and free activity for the weekend, consider a trip to one of Michigan’s museums. Saturday, Sept. 22 is “Museum Day” and admission to more than 1,500 museums in the country, including 38 in Michigan, is free.

“Museum Day” is an annual event put together by the Smithsonian Magazine and includes participating museums in all 50 states. According to the Smithsonian, participants can download one ticket per email address that provides free general admission for two people.

“Museum Day” is a one-day event only. To snag a ticket, just choose your museum from the list provided below:

Click here for complete list.