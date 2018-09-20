Filed Under:2018, happenings, Michigan, museum day

If you’re looking for a fun and free activity for the weekend, consider a trip to one of Michigan’s museums. Saturday, Sept. 22 is “Museum Day” and admission to more than 1,500 museums in the country, including 38 in Michigan, is free.

detroit historical museum Museum Day: Free Admission At These Michigan Museums Saturday

The Allesee Gallery of Culture inside the Detroit Historical Museum highlights the culture that all Detroiters recognize as our own. (credit: Detroit Historical Society)

“Museum Day” is an annual event put together by the Smithsonian Magazine and includes participating museums in all 50 states. According to the Smithsonian, participants can download one ticket per email address that provides free general admission for two people.

detroitsciencecenter Museum Day: Free Admission At These Michigan Museums Saturday

The Detroit Science Center  (Credit: detroitsciencecenter.org)

“Museum Day” is a one-day event only. To snag a ticket, just choose your museum from the list provided below:

  1. Arab American National Museum, Dearborn
  2. Cranbrook Art Museum, Bloomfield Hills
  3. Detroit Historical Museum, Detroit
  4. Frankenmuth Historical Museum, Frankenmuth
  5. Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, Detroit
  6. Michigan Science Center, Detroit
  7. Ziibiwing Center of Anishinabe Culture & Lifeways, Mount Pleasant
  8. Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum, Saginaw
  9. R.E. Olds Transportation Museum, Lansing
  10. Yankee Air Museum, Belleville

Click here for complete list.

