BINGHAM FARMS (AP) — Two businesses are launching an effort to send backpacks pre-filled with supplies from the Detroit area to people in North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The #Detroit2NC Stuff-a-Semi campaign plans to fill two semi-trailers Thursday north of Detroit in a Bingham Farms office complex parking lot along Telegraph Road with the backpacks. Solar provider Power Home Solar and Boost 1 Marketing are leading the supply drive.

Soap, shampoo, hair conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine products, shaving items, diapers, hand sanitizers, batteries, flashlights and dog food are among the items being requested. Donated items must be placed in backpacks.

The storm made landfall last week. Rain-swollen rivers and creeks have flooded many communities in North Carolina. More than 30 people have been confirmed dead due to the storm.

