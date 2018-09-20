  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:detroit, North Carolina, rescue, Supplies

BINGHAM FARMS (AP) — Two businesses are launching an effort to send backpacks pre-filled with supplies from the Detroit area to people in North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Florence.

The #Detroit2NC Stuff-a-Semi campaign plans to fill two semi-trailers Thursday north of Detroit in a Bingham Farms office complex parking lot along Telegraph Road with the backpacks. Solar provider Power Home Solar and Boost 1 Marketing are leading the supply drive.

Soap, shampoo, hair conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine products, shaving items, diapers, hand sanitizers, batteries, flashlights and dog food are among the items being requested. Donated items must be placed in backpacks.

The storm made landfall last week. Rain-swollen rivers and creeks have flooded many communities in North Carolina. More than 30 people have been confirmed dead due to the storm.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s