DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University is breaking ground on a major project for theater, music and dance.

Campus officials and others will gather Thursday night to mark construction of the $65 million Gateway Performance Complex and the future home of the Gretchen Valade Jazz Center.

The Performance Complex will have three theaters, production space for students and a cafe for guests who attend performances. Wayne State’s Hilberry Theatre will be renovated to become a 200-seat jazz center named for Valade, a Detroit-area philanthropist and granddaughter of the founder of Carhartt Clothing.

Valade has committed more than $7 million to Wayne State’s jazz program. She founded Mack Avenue Records and owns the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe Farms.

