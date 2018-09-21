EAST FLUSHING — A worker at an East Flushing daycare center stabbed five people, including three infants, and tried to kill herself early Friday morning, the NYPD said. The 52-year-old woman terrorized the center at 43-67 161st St. around 3:40 a.m., police said.

The baby boy and two infant girls were hospitalized and are in stable condition, police said.

The attacker had slash wounds to her wrists stemming from the suicide attempt and is in police custody at an area hospital, the NYPD spokesman said.

