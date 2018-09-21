  • CBS 62 Live Video

LIVONIA (AP) — Two people have been charged with stealing the car of an 88-year-old suburban Detroit woman who emerged from the attack with bruises but plenty of spunk.

Gloria Kevelighan says, “I’m a tough broad.”

Kevelighan was attacked Tuesday after parking in a handicapped spot at a Walmart store in Livonia. She says a man knocked her to the ground and then drove away with a woman in her Ford Escape.

Kevelighan says she tried to “sock him” with her cane. She was badly bruised on her arm and face but otherwise had no serious injuries. The car was later recovered.

The Wayne County prosecutor filed carjacking and other charges Thursday. The man might be safer in custody. Kevelighan says she’d kill him if she found him.

