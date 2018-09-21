DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan attorney general is asking the public to share confidential tips about possible sexual abuse by priests in the state.

Attorney General Bill Schuette’s website says a “full and complete investigation” is necessary, weeks after a grand jury report in Pennsylvania said an estimated 300 Roman Catholic priests there molested more than 1,000 children since the 1940s.

Spokeswoman Andrea Bitely said Friday the Michigan probe was prompted by the Pennsylvania report. Many states have taken similar steps . Schuette also is a Republican candidate for governor.

In a letter to WOOD-TV, Schuette’s office says it’s investigating allegations that could go back to 1950, including any cover-up by church officials.

The Archdiocese of Detroit says it welcomes the investigation. It says it has worked closely with authorities since 2002.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.