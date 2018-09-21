MICHIGAN — Michigan’s first frost is on its way, hitting the mitten hours before fall even starts.

According to forecasters, Friday night’s cooldown will produce the first frost of the season in in parts of the Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula, including areas around Cadillac, Roscommon, West Branch and Gaylord.

A blast of cold air will push temperatures into the mid-30s, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The first metro Detroit frost is expected to be around the first week of October, the report said.

The cool air moving across the state should also make for good fall colors.

The peak foliage in Michigan will be on this date in October.

Fall officially kicks off at 9:54 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s a look at the weekend weather forecast:

Friday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday night

A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

