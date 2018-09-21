  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, maryland shooter, Rite Aid, Trending, worker

PERRYMAN  — As people were reporting to work Thursday morning at an industrial area more than 30 miles north of Baltimore, authorities said that a woman opened fire. She shot four people fatally, including herself, officials said.

092018 snochia moseley Snochia Moseley: 5 Things To Know About Maryland Shooter

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter Thursday afternoon as Snochia Moseley, 26, of Baltimore County.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said that a motive is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Here are five things to know about Snochia Moseley:

  1. Moseley was a temporary employee. She was reporting to work around 9 a.m. at the Rite Aid distribution center on Perryman Road Thursday when the shooting began. The building is one of several large warehouse-type structures in an industrial area. Clorox, Worthington Armstrong Venture and Maines also have buildings in about a 1-mile radius.
  2. She used a single handgun. Moseley shot her victims with a 9 mm Glock, according to Gahler. A motive remains unknown. “We are chasing all leads” for information about her, the sheriff said.
  3. She moved around in the Baltimore County area. There are multiple addresses for Moseley. Court records show that Moseley has had addresses in the Nottingham, Essex and Parkville areas in the past six months. Her most recent brush with law enforcement was on Sept. 2, when she was pulled over on MD 43/White Marsh Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard for failure to change her address and driving with suspended registration. She graduated from Overlea High School, according to her Facebook profile.

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s