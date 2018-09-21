PERRYMAN — As people were reporting to work Thursday morning at an industrial area more than 30 miles north of Baltimore, authorities said that a woman opened fire. She shot four people fatally, including herself, officials said.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter Thursday afternoon as Snochia Moseley, 26, of Baltimore County.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said that a motive is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Here are five things to know about Snochia Moseley:

Moseley was a temporary employee. She was reporting to work around 9 a.m. at the Rite Aid distribution center on Perryman Road Thursday when the shooting began. The building is one of several large warehouse-type structures in an industrial area. Clorox, Worthington Armstrong Venture and Maines also have buildings in about a 1-mile radius. She used a single handgun. Moseley shot her victims with a 9 mm Glock, according to Gahler. A motive remains unknown. “We are chasing all leads” for information about her, the sheriff said. She moved around in the Baltimore County area. There are multiple addresses for Moseley. Court records show that Moseley has had addresses in the Nottingham, Essex and Parkville areas in the past six months. Her most recent brush with law enforcement was on Sept. 2, when she was pulled over on MD 43/White Marsh Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard for failure to change her address and driving with suspended registration. She graduated from Overlea High School, according to her Facebook profile.

