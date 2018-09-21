  • CBS 62 Live Video

HOLLAND (AP) — A 17-year-old western Michigan high school student charged with bringing a gun to school has been jailed after posting a video of himself performing a rap song that a judge saw as a threat.

Davian Weston was free on $5,000 bond when he posted the video that he and friend made that appeared to be directed at a classmate who reported him having the gun. Holland District Court Judge Susan Jones on Thursday raised Weston’s bond to $750,000, saying the “tone of the video is threatening.”

Defense attorney John Moritz says Weston didn’t think the song was threatening and Weston didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

Weston faces charges as an adult including carrying a concealed weapon after bringing the pistol to West Ottawa High School last week, prompting a lockdown.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

