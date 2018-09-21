As a part of their Best for Vets series, the Military Times released its latest study: Which cities are the best for veterans to live? Either way, it’s got to be better than the barracks.

The Times’ researchers evaluated 599 cities of different sizes around the country, measuring factors in three main categories: veteran and military culture and services, the strength of the local economy, and liveability factors like crime rates, school quality, traffic congestion and health rankings.

Two Michigan cities are on the list:

Troy was No. 47 in small cities across the country that are good for veterans. Here, veterans make just over $60,000 as the annual median income and make up approximately 4% of the city’s 83,600 residents.

