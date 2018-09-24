(CBS Detroit) Disney has agreed to redraw a black princess after lightening her skin and changing her facial features in “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” according to a Wall Street Journal report and an advocacy organization.

So, um…is this supposed to be Princess Tiana in Wreck it Ralph 2? pic.twitter.com/LxBkKjK6zw — The Great Blaxby. (@HunseckerProxy) August 9, 2018

Over the summer, fans of Princess Tiana of 2009’s “The Princess and the Frog” noticed that her appearance changed in teasers for the “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel. In her brief role along with other Disney princesses, her skin tone got lighter and her nose got narrower.

The WSJ reported that Disney animators met with Anika Noni Rose, the voice actress who plays Tiana, and representatives for Color of Change. The group campaigns for racial representation, including portrayals of black characters in Hollywood.

Color of Change sent a statement to All the Moms from Brandi Collins-Dexter, a senior campaign director, praising Disney animators.

Huge win for Black girls who look up to Princess Tiana! After conversations with @Disney & @DisneyAnimation about the character's appearance in #WreckItRalph2, they addressed our concerns and restored Tiana to her original depiction. #RepresentationMatters https://t.co/lN8j4OA95N — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) September 21, 2018

“Disney’s decision to restore Princess Tiana’s image to that of an unapologetically Black princess with full lips, dark skin and dark hair in Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is a victory for Color Of Change members, Black children and their parents, and Black audiences who want to see the variety of shades, shapes and sizes of Black characters accurately represented in the arts.”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” arrives in theaters Nov. 21.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.