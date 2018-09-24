  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:detroit, Election 2018, Michigan

DEARBORN (AP) — A suburban Detroit college and the League of Women Voters are planning to hold a program for voters on statewide ballot proposals and candidates running for a Wayne County court.

Henry Ford College’s Michigan Democracy Institute Consortium on Oct. 4 is hosting Prepare for the Midterm Election. The two-part evening program is free and open to the public in the Dearborn’s school’s Forfa Auditorium.

The program will include a nonpartisan presentation of the three ballot proposals: legalizing recreational marijuana, establishing an independent redistricting commission and expanding voting methods and options. Judy Karandjeff, president of the League of Women Voters of Michigan , will explain the proposals and answer questions.

The program also includes a forum for the six candidates running for the three seats on the county’s Circuit Court.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s