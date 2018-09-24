GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Republican Bill Schuette says Democrat Gretchen Whitmer shouldn’t be governor because she’s lying about her handling of the investigation of sexual abuser Larry Nassar.

Schuette, Michigan’s attorney general, pressed his case Monday — two days after the first woman to publicly identify herself as a Nassar victim, Rachael Denhollander, said Whitmer decided not to pursue sex assault charges against Nassar in 2016. Whitmer was an interim county prosecutor then.

Schuette says he took the case at the request of Michigan State University’s police chief. He says Denhollander’s statement “speaks volumes.”

Whitmer denies a GOP ad that says she “refused” to prosecute Nassar. She says her office was key in Nassar’s federal prosecution for possessing child porn. She stands by her work and says her record is supported by the evidence.

