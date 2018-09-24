MACOMB COUNTY — Authorities rescued a Royal Oak man from a capsized canoe in Lake St. Clair this month.

The man was reportedly fishing when the wind picked up. As he tried to maneuver through rough water in his canoe, the waves caused him to capsize. He was in approximately 8 feet of water and was not wearing a life jacket.

He was able to hold on to his canoe until help arrived, authorities said.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham reminds everyone to wear a life jacket when going out onto the lake.

