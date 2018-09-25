DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two people that were burned beyond recognition have been found as Detroit firefighters responded to a fire at a house.

The fire was reported early Tuesday on the city’s west side. The identities of the dead couldn’t immediately be determined.

Homicide and arson investigators are involved in the case, but it wasn’t immediately determined whether the fire was intentionally set or accidental.

