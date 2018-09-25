  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been charged after a video was posted online that appeared to show him spitting on a pizza intended for customers during a Major League Baseball game.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Jaylon Kerley of Detroit is charged with a felony count of food law violations that’s punishable by up to four years behind bars and a misdemeanor count of food law violations that’s punishable by up to 90 days in jail. An arraignment is expected Tuesday.

Court records don’t list a lawyer for Kerley.

The video appeared on Instagram over the weekend . Officials determined the video was recorded Friday, when the Detroit Tigers were hosting the Kansas City Royals. Kerley was arrested Sunday and was fired.

