MICHIGAN — The wet weather and thunderstorms aren’t the only threats to Michiganders Tuesday. According to the forecast, severe damaging wind and possible tornadoes could be ahead.

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for many counties across Michigan, including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston, St. Clair, Lapeer, Genesee, Shiawassee and Saginaw.

According to the alert, there is a chance of severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning across southeastern Michigan. Be especially cautious by the evening when the storms are expected to become even more severe between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m.

