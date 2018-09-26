Filed Under:Election 2018, Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is calling for the elimination of Michigan’s “retirement tax” in a new TV ad airing in the governor’s race.

The 30-second ad launched Wednesday is funded by a group affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association. In the ad, Whitmer criticizes her Republican opponent, Bill Schuette, for calling a 2011 overhaul that included a business tax cut and the taxation of retirement income “great news for Michigan taxpayers.”

When Gov. Rick Snyder took office, he and the Republican-controlled Legislature slashed business taxes and began partially or fully taxing pensions and other retirement income. Schuette, who is pushing a broader income tax cut, says he also favors eliminating the “pension tax.”

Schuette’s campaign says his statement about the tax overhaul was clearly a reference to reducing business taxes.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s