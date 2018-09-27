NORRIDGE — A Chicago-area man arrested for putting his 3-year-old son in the trunk of his car told police he did it because he wanted to become an “internet sensation,” reports say. Boguslaw Matlak, 28, was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment.

“You are being bad and I’m going to punish you by putting you in the trunk,” Matlak yelled at the toddler after putting him in the trunk, witnesses said of the Sept. 2 incident in a Norridge parking lot.

Witnesses said Matlak immediately got into the car and drove away after putting the boy in the trunk.

Laura Quijano, Matlak’s wife, was present at the time, reports say. The couple told police they were attempting to understand what a public reaction to child endangerment would be like.

Later, when Matlak came back to the parking lot without his wife or child, he told an officer he had done it twice before.

