DETROIT (AP) — A roughly century-old partnership between a Detroit hospital and university medical school that was at risk of being severed will continue under a newly approved deal.

The Detroit Medical Center and Wayne State University Physician Group on announced Wednesday they’ve finalized a new five-year agreement on the partnership .

The nonprofit physician group employs about 300 doctors who teach and conduct research at the university while providing specialty care at the medical center’s hospitals, owned by Dallas-based Tenet HealthCare. Under the deal, Wayne State University doctors will continue to provide care and fill certain medical leadership roles with DMC.

The physician group’s contract was to expire in May, but a six-month extension was put in place. The institutions have had a strained relationship over finances and contracts.

