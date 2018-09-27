Days after more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef products were recalled over potential E. coli contamination, the federal government has released a list of retailers that sold the beef nationwide — including Meijer and Target stores nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Cargill Meat Solutions last week recalled ground beef products made from the chuck portion of the carcass. The products were shipped to retail locations across the country, but neither the company nor the federal agency knew where all the meat was sent after it was sold to a distributor.

This week, the USDA published list of retailers that sold the beef. Target, Meijer and Safeway/Albertson’s stores sold the beef nationwide, the agency said. Aldi, FoodMaxx, Pak N Save, Sam’s Club and Vons also sold the potentially tainted meat. The products have an establishment number of “EST. 86R” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They look like this and were packaged on June 21.

In addition to Target and Meiejr, here are the stores that sold the meat in Michigan, though it could have been sold at even more.

