DETROIT — As we near the Nov.6 Election Day, polls are showing the gap between Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates is closing.

Just a month ago the local polls showed Democratic candidate and former Senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer with a double-digit lead over Republican candidate and current Attorney General Bill Schuette.

The new poll, by the Detroit Free Press, shows Whitmer has only an eight-point lead over Schuette.

The poll was conducted by EPIC-MRA of Lansing and President Bernie Porn said some of Schuette’s attacks linking Whitmer to former Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm and the “lost decade” of the 2000s — marked by a lengthy nationwide recession that hit Michigan especially hard — may be having an effect, the Free Press reported. Whitmer was a lawmaker in the House and Senate while Granholm was governor.

