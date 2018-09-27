  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, apple, Vintage

BOSTON — A 42-year old Apple computer advertised as having helped start the age of the personal computer, not to mention a certain fruity trillion-dollar company, just sold for $375,000 in a private auction.

The functioning Apple-1 was auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction and sold at a live sale Tuesday, complete with keyboard and all the components it needed to work. It was tested before the sale and worked, according to the listing.

Such a computer fetched a pretty penny back when it was new — around $700. But you don’t see many computers older than a year being sold for more than $1,000, let alone hundreds of thousands.

The company said the winning bid came from a businessman who wanted to stay anonymous.

The computer is said to be one of only dozens remaining of the original 200 built by Apple founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976 and 1977.

