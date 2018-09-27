MONEY Magazine has ranked two Michigan cities among the best places to live in America. The magazine teamed up with Realtor.com to crunch numbers on more than 135,000 data points. And while Frisco, Texas, ranked the best place to live in America — we’re not making that up — Novie and Ann Arbor can now boast that they too are among the nation’s best.

MONEY ranked Novi No. 23 in the country, just ahead of Alpharetta, Ga. and just behind Doral, Fla.. The magazine highlighted “miniscule” unemployment, plenty of shopping options and a high average income as reasons it’s one of the best places to live.

Plus, it’s very family friend. Here’s what the magazine had to say:

“The city’s top-ranked school district and high graduation rate make it an attractive place to raise a family. High school students can even gain experience in city government, which convenes a 21-member youth council tasked with making policy recommendations pertaining to kids and families.”

