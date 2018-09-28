Ryan Mayer

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones has three more games with the team before he enters free agency at the end of the regular season. However, that hasn’t stopped him and his wife from donating $150,000 to several Baltimore-area charities.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Jones and his wife Audie, made the donation in conjunction with with the team’s charitable foundation, continuing a partnership that they have carried out for the last six seasons.

The donations will be split up among six charities that serve communities in the Baltimore area. The six charities are, Living Classrooms, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore, Stocks in the Future, Harlem Lacrosse, Sharp Dressed Man, and Baltimore Urban Baseball Association. Jones explained the reason for the donation in a statement issued by the team.

“These incredible organizations are doing amazing work to empower Baltimore’s youth, which has always been our top priority,” Jones said. “Audie and I personally met with each of these groups and we were so inspired by their various missions. We know that educational opportunities are critical for inner-city children, and we are proud to support causes that will help these kids achieve academic success, develop financial literacy and ultimately pursue higher education.”

Jones and the Orioles begin what could be his final three-game set in Baltimore later tonight against the Houston Astros.