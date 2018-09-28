The Michigan Secretary of State’s office is reminding eligible voters to register before the upcoming midterm elections. Those hoping to vote in the November election need to be registered by October 9, 2018.

Learn more about registering to vote in Michigan here.

The midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Michiganders will vote on two ballot initiatives, including legalizing recreational marijuana and voting on an independent redistricting commission, as well as choose the next governor between current Attorney General Bill Schuette (R) and Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Click here to continue.