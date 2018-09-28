From a mimosa-filled brunch to a Harry Potter-themed pub crawl, there’s plenty to enjoy in Detroit this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Men’s Health Event 20XVIII

Come on down to the Ford Field this Saturday for the eighth annual Men’s Health Event, featuring raffle prizes, fitness activities, guest speakers and more.

Free comprehensive health screenings will be available, along with free haircuts and flu shots.

When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Ford Field, 2000 Brush St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

’I Still Love The 90S’ Brunch And Party

Charlotte’s Best Brunch Experience is going on a road trip – to Detroit.

Help send off attendees of the National Black MBA Conference this Saturday by swinging by Central Kitchen + Bar for refreshing cocktails, delicious brunch dishes, a bottomless mimosa bar and music from the 1990s.

Admission is free; however, brunch costs are not included.

When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Central Kitchen + Bar, 660 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Boozin’ Through the World of Wizardry

Wingardium Leviosa!

Float your way through the best venues in Detroit on The World of Wizardry pub crawl, complete with themed drinks, a costume contest, take-home swag, DJs and (of course) a wand.

Tickets are required and include all of the above – plus more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Greektown; check in at 1020 Washington Blvd.

Admission: $39.99

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Light Up Livernois 2018

Over on the historic Avenue of Fashion, Light Up Livernois returns to celebrate design and creativity through musical performances, open studios, fashion vignettes and small business highlights.

Swing on by to check it out for yourself.

When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Livernois Avenue, Between St. Martins and Cambridge

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Toast to Life at this Social Event

Last but not least, Toasted Life – a lifestyle brand that produces event experiences for young influential professionals – returns to Detroit for the second time.

Come connect with the community, celebrate life and build new relationships, while enjoying refreshing cocktails, DJs, beer pong, games and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Drive Table Tennis Social Club, 645 Griswold St., #144

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

