DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say an end-of-summer crackdown on drunken driving across Michigan led to hundreds of arrests and citations.

State police announced Thursday that the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown that started Aug. 17 and ran through the Labor Day holiday weekend led to the arrest of 274 suspected drunken drivers. More than 50 motorists were cited for open intoxicants and nearly 1,000 seat belt and child restraint citations were issued.

Preliminary reports also indicate officers made 95 drug arrests. The crackdown involved officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and state police posts.

