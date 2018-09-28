ECORSE (AP) — Human remains found in a lot in suburban Detroit have been identified as those of a mother of four who had been missing since March 7.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains Thursday as those of Alisha McQueen of Detroit. She was 27 at the time of her disappearance. The cause and manner of her death have not been identified.

The remains were found in an abandoned lot in Ecorse on Sept. 7, six months after McQueen disappeared.

Police say McQueen suffered from schizophrenia.

