WARREN (AP) — A 17-year-old Detroit-area girl accused of killing a classmate in school will undergo a competency exam to determine if she understands the murder charge and can assist her lawyer.

The exam is common in homicide cases. Police say Tanaya Lewis stabbed 16-year-old Danyna Gibson in a classroom at Warren Fitzgerald High School on Sept. 12.

Lewis answered a few questions Thursday from Judge Matthew Sabaugh but otherwise didn’t say much in court. She’s being held in jail.

Police say Lewis was laughing as she chased Gibson and stabbed her in the chest and back in a dispute over a boy.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.