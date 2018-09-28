  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, warren school shooting

WARREN (AP) — A 17-year-old Detroit-area girl accused of killing a classmate in school will undergo a competency exam to determine if she understands the murder charge and can assist her lawyer.

RELATED: Latest: 16-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed At Fitzgerald High In Warren, Suspect And Victim Dated The Same Guy

The exam is common in homicide cases. Police say Tanaya Lewis stabbed 16-year-old Danyna Gibson in a classroom at Warren Fitzgerald High School on Sept. 12.

Lewis answered a few questions Thursday from Judge Matthew Sabaugh but otherwise didn’t say much in court. She’s being held in jail.

Police say Lewis was laughing as she chased Gibson and stabbed her in the chest and back in a dispute over a boy.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s