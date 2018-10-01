  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT — The Detroit Police are looking for a man who is wanted for using a puppy to try to lure a young child into his car this weekend. According to reports, the attempted abduction happened in the 24000 block of McNichols Road Saturday morning as a 10-year-old boy was walking along the road.

The man was driving a silver Dodge Charger or Challenger and had the black puppy in the front seat. The incident was captured on video, and an employee at a nearby gas station intervened to help get the boy home.

