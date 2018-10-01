  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under: 2018, jail deaths, Michigan, Wayne County

DETROIT (AP) — The Wayne County prosecutor is holding a news conference to discuss the investigations of two deaths at Detroit-area jails.

Two people died in separate incidents while in the custody of police in Ecorse and Westland. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says she’ll announce charging decisions Monday.

William Marshall died in a Westland lock-up in December. Police say he was arrested for a driving offense and drug possession. Family members say police ignored his medical problems before he died.

In Ecorse, a man died while in custody in June 2017. Police say they found him passed out in a car and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

